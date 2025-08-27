MoITT and Cadet College Hasanabdal Sign MoU to Establish CCH as Model Digital Institution

The Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cadet College Hasanabdal (CCH). This collaboration, aims to establish CCH as a Model Digital Institution in line with Pakistan’s National Digital Vision and CCH Vision 2030.

Under the agreement, MoITT will extend comprehensive support across multiple domains including digital infrastructure, teacher training, student development, cybersecurity, and strategic engagement. Key initiatives include provision of high-speed internet, campus-wide WiFi, and upgradation of IT resources alongside the establishment of smart classrooms. Faculty members will benefit from digital literacy and upskilling programs, with certifications in modern educational tools such as Google Workspace, MS365, AI in Education, and Coding.

For students, the MoU ensures opportunities in coding, robotics, cybersecurity, AI, and blockchain bootcamps, as well as internships and mentorships with MoITT-affiliated startups and incubators.

CCH will also serve as a pilot institution under MoITT’s National ICT Framework, engaging in projects such as digital identity systems, smart assessments, and e-learning platforms. The agreement places strong emphasis on cybersecurity and data privacy, incorporating technical audits and implementation of protection standards.

A joint roadmap with measurable KPIs will guide the ongoing transformation, while CCH’s digital initiatives will be highlighted in MoITT reports, expos, and international forums.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja stated technology has transformed life, and the government is prioritizing youth empowerment through internet access, digital literacy, and training in AI, cybersecurity, and coding to equip them with global skills.

The MoU was formally signed by Brig. Nasir Saeed Khattak, Principal Cadet College Hasanabdal, and Mr. Faisal Ratyal, CEO National Information Technology Board (NITB), on behalf of MoITT.

