Pakistan is moving fast towards a smarter future. The Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT) and the National IT Board (NITB) are working on something big. They are building a unified digital platform for all Pakistanis. MoITT and NITB now invite creative minds to name and design a new logo for its new digital system. This new platform will make access to government services easy. It will be smart, secure, and designed for citizens. People will be able to get important services online, anytime, and from anywhere.

MoITT and NITB Invite Creative Minds to Name and Design New Digital System — Apply Now

But to make this project truly national, MoITT and NITB want your help. They need a strong name for this digital platform. They want a name that shows Pakistan’s digital vision. A name that every citizen can feel proud of.

They are also inviting creative people to design a logo. This logo will be the face of Pakistan’s new digital identity. It must show trust, technology, and progress.

How to Take Part

You can share your name suggestion through a simple online survey. It only takes a few minutes. Click here to share your idea:

If you are a designer, you can create and send a logo too. Make sure your logo is in PDF format only. Email your logo design to: [email protected]

Important Deadline

Both name and logo submissions must be sent before 10th July 2025. So don’t wait too long. Get your ideas ready and send them in time.

A Special Reward

If your name or logo is selected, you won’t just feel proud — you’ll get official recognition from the Ministry of IT & Telecom. Your name will be linked with a project that millions of Pakistanis will use.

Be Part of Pakistan’s Digital Story

This is your chance to shape Pakistan’s digital journey. With your creativity, you can help build a strong and smart digital identity for the country.

Great ideas can come from anyone — students, designers, professionals, or anyone who loves Pakistan. So share your idea. Spread the word.