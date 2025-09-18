MoITT Begins Recruitment for Pakistan Digital Authority Leadership Role

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT) has officially invited applications from senior professionals for the role of Member in the newly established Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA), a body created under the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, 2025, to lead the country’s digital transformation.

The PDA has been tasked with building a connected, technology-driven society through a robust digital economy, modern governance systems, and inclusive access to digital public infrastructure (DPI). Officials said the appointment of members marks a “critical step” in operationalizing the authority.

Role and Responsibilities

According to the official terms of reference, the selected member will assist the Chairperson in:

Implementing the National Digital Masterplan

Advising on regulatory frameworks and digital transformation standards

Ensuring security and interoperability of DPI

Coordinating with stakeholders across government, private sector, and global organizations

The Authority’s mandate includes developing frameworks for digital ID, payments, cloud services, and secure data systems to streamline governance and support innovation.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must demonstrate at least 10 years of professional experience in areas such as digital transformation, technology policy, or governance. Preference will be given to candidates who have spearheaded national or regional digital initiatives, DPI development, or data governance reforms.

The position is open to professionals up to the age of 62 years at the time of appointment. The tenure is set at five years on a contractual basis, with a market-competitive salary package.

Application Process

Interested candidates are required to submit their credentials in a single PDF file via email within 15 days of the job notice. Government and semi-government employees must apply through proper channels and will be required to resign from their posts if selected.

MoITT clarified that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted and that no TA/DA will be provided during the recruitment process.

Significance of the Appointment

Officials from the Ministry emphasized that the appointment is central to shaping Pakistan’s “innovative, inclusive, and secure digital future”. By aligning with international best practices, Pakistan Digital Authority aims to enhance trust in digital services, attract investment in the IT sector, and accelerate Pakistan’s position in the global digital economy.

Technology experts note that Pakistan lags behind regional peers in building scalable digital infrastructure and governance frameworks. The PDA’s leadership, therefore, will play a decisive role in bridging gaps, from data privacy standards to cross-border digital cooperation.

What Comes Next

The creation of the PDA is widely seen as part of the government’s strategy to prepare for the “Digital Pakistan Vision 2030”, which seeks to boost the IT industry’s contribution to GDP, expand digital inclusion, and modernize public service delivery.

If the PDA successfully attracts top-tier talent, it could help Pakistan transition from fragmented digital efforts to a more cohesive, policy-driven digital ecosystem. However, observers caution that much will depend on the Authority’s autonomy, funding, and ability to implement reforms across traditionally slow-moving government structures.

