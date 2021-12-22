Information communication technologies are playing a key role in our daily lives. Personal Data and accessibility have become very significant in carrying out day-to-day personal and business activities. Acknowledging the fact regarding the power of data in the contemporary era and other related aspects like privacy, confidentiality, and integrity. Keeping that in mind, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoiTT) has finalized the draft of the ‘Data Protection Bill.’ The bill holds great importance as the privacy of the personal data of individuals has become more relevant and vital than ever before because of the ever-growing use of ICT services.

MoiTT Finalizes the Data Protection Bill to Ensure Safety of Individual & Commercial Entities

A meeting of Special Committee on Data Protection was held and chaired by Federal Minister for IT, Amin ul Haque. Furthermore, the meeting was attended by all stakeholders including National Security Advisor Moeed Yousaf, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, etc. In a statement, Minister Amin ul Haque said,

The Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom has finalized the Data Protection Bill.

In the next step, the final draft of the ‘Data Protection’ bill will be presented for approval in Parliament after scrutiny from the law department and other related forums.

According to the committee members, all efforts of MoiTT for the preparation of the Data Protection Bill are laudable. Furthermore, the officials said that the basic purpose of the bill is to protect the data of citizens and to prevent its use without permission.

Moreover, Minister Aminul Haq told that the attempts were being made to bring the bill in the form of a consensus law in consultation with the public and relevant stakeholders. The minister also added that the top priority in the new Bill is the protection of general civic and commercial entities and national security.

