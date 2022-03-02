MoiTT holds a Meeting with Etisalat at MWC to discuss 5G strategy

The Mobile World Congress is taking place in Barcelona with different segments of Pakistani society and government taking part in it. On Tuesday, during the event, the representatives of the world’s renowned telecom group Etisalat and Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin-Ul-Haque discussed bilateral issues, 5G strategy, and telecom growth in Pakistan.

CEO Etisalat Hatem Dowidar along with President and Group CEO PTCL Hatem Bamatraf called on to Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin-Ul-Haque On Tuesday during MWC22 in Barcelona, Spain.

MoiTT holds a Meeting with Etisalat at MWC to discuss the 5G strategy

The meeting was attended by Member International Coordination Mr. Ajmal Awan, CEO Universal Service Fund Mr. Haaris Mahmood Choudhry, MD Pakistan Software Export Board Mr. Osman Nasir.

It is prudent to note that for the first time in the history of Mobile World Congress – the world’s biggest mobile technology event, Pakistani start-up DeafTawk has provided sign language interpretation service, according to the official Twitter handle of the government of Pakistan.

Mobile operators around the world are focusing on expanding their 5G services and device manufacturers in accordance with their plans have started to roll out a large number of 5G enabled devices in different segments for market dominance. So, this is a good step taken by the MoiTT to discuss the expansion of 5G in Pakistan with one of the Gulf’s best telecom service providers. The country should take all necessary steps to launch 5G in the country as soon as possible to become a part of this cutting-edge connectivity.

