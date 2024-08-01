MoITT Holds Round Table Session on Data Protection & Cybersecurity

The Ministry of IT & Telecom recently conducted a round table session on data protection and cybersecurity in Pakistan. The Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima said that data regulation and cyber security are top priorities of the government of Pakistan. “Our goal is to take IT exports to 25 billion dollars,” she said, highlighting the ambitious vision for the expansion of the IT sector. Fatima also mentioned the unwavering support of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for the private sector, as the government aims to transform Pakistan into a digital economy.

The session was attended by Asian Internet Coalition Managing Director Jeff Pan, along with the representatives of Google, and Meta. Other participants include officials of the Pakistan Software Houses Association, PTA, SECP, State Bank, NITB, convener Digital Pakistan Committee Tania Edros, and Secretary IT Ayesha Humira Chaudhry.

In addition, a detailed discussion took place on data localization during the session. Participants offered valuable insights on data sensitivity and data hosting, emphasizing the importance of robust data management practices to ensure security and compliance.

The government of Pakistan is taking steps towards enhancing the digital landscape, paving the way for economic growth and technological innovation. It aims to position Pakistan as one of the leading players in the global IT market with comprehensive strategies and collective actions.

