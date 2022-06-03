MoiTT in Collaboration with USF Rolls Out 3 New Projects for Underserved areas of Sindh

The provinces of Sindh and Balochistan are lagging behind other provinces in terms of digital connectivity and technological innovation. In this regard, Syed Amin-Ul-Haque, the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoiTT) announced three projects worth Rs5 billion to connect the people of Sindh to the digital world.

Hatem Bamatraf who is the President and Group CEO (PTCL and Ufone) and Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry from the Ministry of IT and Telecom signed the agreement. Sindh’s Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin-Ul-Haque, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Suhail Rajput, Secretary IT and Chairman USF Board, Mohsin Mushtaq, along with other senior officials and diplomats, were present at the signing ceremony, according to the news release.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh, spoke at the ceremony, saying that there was a time when technological advancements and economic conditions in some parts of the country were at a critical juncture, hampering the everyday lives of millions of people.

Furthermore, the chief executive of Sindh stated that the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication, in line with the vision of Digital Pakistan, was operating various projects which were playing an essential role in the socio-economic development of the Pakistani citizens.

Syed Amin-Ul-Haque, the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications announced in his speech that the USF was rendering contracts to lay Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) in Sindh’s neglected districts of Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana, Kambar ShahdadKot, Hyderabad, and Badin.

These projects, worth over Rs5 billion, will connect a total of 207 towns and Union Councils (UCs) through 2,192 km of OFC, benefiting a population of 4.2 million residents in these areas, he said, adding that this will play a huge role in the people’s socio-economic well-being by providing them with fast internet services.

Syed Amin-Ul-Haque went on to say that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, through USF, sought to connect all of the country’s residents because digitization has become a priority for businesses and communities. Furthermore, the minister said,

Under its Next Generation Optic Fiber (NG-OF) Network and Services program, USF has contracted over 16,000 km of Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) to benefit 31.5 million populations across the country.

The Minister for MoiTT further stated that by providing access to information and e-suite services such as e-healthcare, e-finance, e-agriculture, and e-education, the ministry was enabling the country’s rural and remote communities to compete in a better way and support economic development, thereby contributing to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

