MoiTT Initiates 8 More Projects to Provide Broadband services

MoITT (Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom) through USF has initiated seven more projects worth more than Rs 8 billion to render Broadband services to 2.5 million people in un-served and under-served areas of the four provinces, including projects worth Rs 3.5 billion for Balochistan.

According to a news release, the projects were approved at the Universal Service Fund’s (USF) 81st meeting. After the approval, the total tally reached a whopping 56 projects for providing optical fiber cable and internet services with a total cost exceeding Rs 52 billion.

The 81st meeting was chaired by USF Board Chairman & Secretary IT and Telecom. Other participants of the meeting include Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Chairman PTA Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Member Telecom Muhammad Umar Malik, CEO Telenor Irfan Wahab Khan, Imran Akhtar Shah, Kokab Iqbal, Sibte Hassan Gardezi, and a few other officials. Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry, the CEO of USF, gave the Board a detailed briefing regarding the projects.

Syed Amin-Ul-Haque, the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications congratulated the Board of the Universal Service Fund on the launch of the projects. He said that no matter what the political situation was, the MOITT and its subsidiaries, especially the Universal service fund, kept working.

He said that all of the projects started during the current government’s term were being completed on time, and that for all of the rules-based projects, the lowest-bidding telecom operators were chosen for all of the projects that were started during that time.

People in the country’s un-served and under-served areas need broadband services just as much as people in the big cities.

