The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has announced an opportunity for individuals to apply for the prestigious position of Member IT (MP-1 Scale). This role is vital for steering Pakistan’s digital transformation and developing impactful IT policies that align with global standards. In this article, we have elaborated on the key requirements and details for a Member IT post.

MoITT Invites Applications for Key Member IT Post: Requirements and Details

Key Details of the Position

The position will initially be offered on a three-year contract, with the possibility of extension for an additional two years on a yearly basis. The extension is subject to a satisfactory evaluation conducted by a Performance Evaluation Committee. This approach ensures the selected candidate continues to meet the high standards required for this role.

The Member IT will work closely with the Secretary of IT and Telecom, playing a pivotal role in shaping national IT policies, driving cybersecurity initiatives, developing e-governance programs, and fostering IT export growth. Additional responsibilities include crafting cloud adoption strategies, encouraging entrepreneurship in the tech sector, and overseeing privacy and data protection legislation.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for this position, candidates must hold a Ph.D. or Master’s degree in ICT-related disciplines such as Computer Science, Information Technology, or Software Engineering from an HEC-recognized institution. The experience requirements vary based on the candidate’s educational qualifications:

Ph.D. holders must have a minimum of seven years of professional experience, including at least three years in a senior management role.

must have a minimum of seven years of professional experience, including at least three years in a senior management role. Master’s degree holders must possess at least nine years of professional experience, with similar leadership exposure.

In addition to academic qualifications, candidates must exhibit a strong understanding of digital technologies, international IT standards, and strategic project management. Excellent stakeholder engagement skills are also essential. The age limit for applicants is 62 years, ensuring experienced professionals with a proven track record can contribute effectively.

Selection Process

The recruitment process is thorough and transparent. A dedicated committee will shortlist candidates based on merit and eligibility. Final recommendations will be sent to the Prime Minister for approval. This multi-step selection ensures that the best candidate is chosen to guide Pakistan’s IT sector into the future.

Current Context and Future Expectations

This vacancy arises as the tenure of the current Member IT, Syed Junaid Imam, approaches its end in January 2025. Appointed in 2019, Imam played a significant role in advancing Pakistan’s IT policies and infrastructure. Under his leadership, the ministry implemented several critical policies aimed at strengthening the sector. Despite these efforts, challenges remain in achieving substantial IT export growth, a key area of focus for the next Member IT.

Officials within the ministry have emphasized Imam’s contributions, particularly in creating a foundation for Pakistan’s digital transformation. As his term nears completion, the need for a capable successor is paramount to ensure continuity and further progress.

Conclusion

The role of Member IT in MoITT offers a unique opportunity to influence the future of Pakistan’s digital ecosystem. It demands a combination of academic excellence, professional expertise, and strategic vision. With the selection process underway, this appointment marks a critical step in ensuring Pakistan’s IT sector continues to grow and compete on a global scale. Interested and eligible professionals are encouraged to apply, bringing their skills and vision to this transformative role.

See Also: PTA to Block Unregistered VPNs Starting December After Successful Initial Trial