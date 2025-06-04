MoITT Launches Internship Program to Empower Youth for Pakistan’s Digital Future

In a progressive move to boost youth engagement in Pakistan’s digital transformation, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has officially announced a nationwide internship program targeting university undergraduates and recent graduates.

The initiative, launched under the umbrella of Digital Nation Pakistan, aims to equip young individuals with hands-on experience in ICT policy, digital innovation, software development, cybersecurity, project management, and related fields. Interns will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with seasoned professionals on real-time digital initiatives aligned with Pakistan’s tech-driven future.

According to the MoITT announcement, the program is designed to foster innovation, research, and practical skill-building in public sector ICT operations. Applicants must belong to the fields of information technology, telecom, or related disciplines and possess a minimum CGPA of 2.5.

The internship spans three months, with a possibility of extension up to six months based on performance evaluations. Selected interns will work on key national-level projects and be exposed to policymaking processes and implementation frameworks critical to Pakistan’s digital development.

Eligibility Requirements:

Candidates must submit the following documents:

A completed MoITT Internship Application Form along with a Statement of Purpose. Updated résumé or CV. A letter from their university confirming enrollment or graduation. Copies of academic transcripts and certificates.

Application Links:

For aspiring tech professionals, the MoITT internship program is not just a learning opportunity but a chance to actively contribute to shaping the nation’s digital landscape.

ALSO READ: MoITT Relaunches National Job Portal to Simplify Access to Government Jobs