The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) in Pakistan has introduced a significant reform called the Right of Way (RoW) One-Window Operation to streamline telecom infrastructure. This initiative aims to simplify and speed up the process for telecom operators seeking to secure No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for their infrastructure projects. The introduction of this system addresses a key challenge that has long hindered the expansion of fibre optic networks across the country.

A major obstacle to improving fibre penetration in Pakistan has been the complex and inefficient process of obtaining RoW NOCs. Telecom operators must seek approvals from multiple government agencies, each following its own set of procedures. This disorganized system has led to unnecessary delays and created bottlenecks in the rollout of critical telecommunications infrastructure. These delays have also slowed the implementation of Pakistan’s National Fiberization Vision, a strategic plan designed to enhance nationwide fibre connectivity and support the country’s growing digital economy.

MoiTT Launches One-Window Operation to Streamline Telecom Infrastructure

The RoW One-Window Operation aims to overcome these challenges by streamlining the entire process. An official from the MoITT stated that the new system will drastically reduce paperwork, allowing telecom operators to submit their RoW applications electronically. This not only minimizes delays in approvals but also removes the need for physical paperwork, in line with the government’s goal to digitize its processes. Operators will also be able to make online fee payments, improving transparency and efficiency.

In addition to simplifying the application process, the new system includes a dedicated online platform for complaint and dispute management. This feature will facilitate quicker resolutions for any issues that may arise during the approval process. Furthermore, a Fiberization Mapping tool will track the progress of fibre network development across the country, providing valuable insights for both the government and telecom operators.

By consolidating all procedural steps into a single platform, the RoW One-Window Operation will bring significant benefits to the telecom sector. Telecom operators will be able to track their applications in real time, reducing the chances of delays and ensuring that infrastructure projects can be completed more efficiently. The streamlined approach will also help lower operational costs for telecom companies, accelerating the rollout of fibre optic networks.

This initiative is a crucial step in achieving the goals outlined in Pakistan’s National Fiberization Vision. By enabling faster infrastructure development, the system will contribute to the country’s broader goal of improving digital connectivity. This is particularly important as Pakistan seeks to keep up with the increasing demands of its rapidly growing digital economy.

The RoW One-Window Operation is available through both an online portal and a mobile app, making it easily accessible to telecom operators across the country. It aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of a fully digital and paperless governance system, which will reduce corruption and improve efficiency. The Prime Minister has set an ambitious target of achieving US$ 25 billion in exports over the next five years, and improved digital infrastructure will play a key role in meeting this goal.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, emphasized the importance of digitalization for Pakistan’s development. She highlighted that the RoW One-Window Operation is a vital part of the Digital Pakistan Vision, which aims to digitize the country’s economy, governance, and society. By removing bureaucratic barriers and enabling faster development of telecommunications infrastructure, this initiative will help ensure that Pakistan is prepared to meet the demands of the future.