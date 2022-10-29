MOITT Launches Two Projects worth Rs1bn in Tharparkar & Gwadar Districts

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) launched two projects worth Rs1 billion for connectivity in Tharparkar and Gwadar districts. The Universal Service Fund (USF) board approved the award of two contracts to Telenor and Ufone for the unserved and under-served communities of Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

According to Business Recorder, the Tharparkar district has gotten a project worth more than Rs870 million to get mobile and high-speed internet services. This project will provide mobile and broadband facilities to more than 72,000 residents of various un-served villages spread over an area of 10,432 sq km. Moreover, this project will complete in 18 months.

Similarly, the project approved for Gawadar will cost around Rs188.1 million. It will serve more than 15,000 people in 19 villages of Gwadar, Balochistan.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin UlHaque said that they are rolling out broadband, OFC and other connectivity projects for these areas without any discrimination.

He said that the completion of these projects will provide convenience in their daily routines, their business and other life needs with this connectivity.

The minister congratulated the USF Board of Directors, its Chairman Additional Secretary MOITT Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna and CEO Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary for launching these projects.

He said that with the projects of providing broadband services in the un-served, under-served areas of the country under the USF expanding Connectivity Network, the performance of the USF is being appreciated globally. GSMA Asia Pacific and ITU have praised USF’s structure and project methodology in this regard, he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary briefed the board about the progress of the current projects. He further said the projects will empower around 87,266 people living in 79 muazas of Tharparkar district in Sindh and Gwadar district in Balochistan.

