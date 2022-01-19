MOITT Opens Applications for 2nd Cohort of Mission Innovation Pakistan

In order to boost entrepreneurship in Pakistan, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have launched the National Expansion Plan of NICs under the Mission Innovation Pakistan program. The goal of this program is to facilitate the startup ecosystem by providing them with a platform that will help them gather new ideas, learn new skills, and prove themselves.

With Mission Innovation Pakistan, MOITT will provide a forum to aspiring entrepreneurs from across the country to boost the vision of NEP_NICs. This program further gives the opportunity to startups to convert their great ideas into feasible businesses.

Mission Innovation Pakistan Facilitates Entrepreneurship and Economic Growth

“Under #MissionInnovationPakistan we are looking to foster entrepreneurship, technology, and economic growth in Pakistan. Our platform is for aspiring entrepreneurs who are looking for opportunities to work on their tech startup ideas and have the potential to create an impact in the tech ecosystem of Pakistan.”

This program features a 6-month cycle, having a Zero Equity Model which means it is completely free for the inducted startups.

The applications for mission inspiring Pakistan are open. All the future entrepreneurs can apply for this program with their aspiring startup idea. Following this, just recently, MOITT has announced the application for the 2nd Cohort at Taxila, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, and Lahore centers.

The startup that will be selected in competition for their tech idea will win incubation for six months along with the following services:

– Monthly Stipend

– Free Office Space

– Business Development Assistance

– Legal Assistance

– Mentorship

If you are looking to apply for this program and want to convert your startup into a viable business, click here.

