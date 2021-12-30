MoiTT Plans to Double the Number of Software Technology Parks in the Country

The penetration of technology has reached unprecedented levels. Contemporarily, we can see the applications of technology in all aspects of life. Therefore, there is a dire need to embrace it in Pakistan. In line with that, an Amazon Software Technology Park was set up in Rawalpindi. The Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque inaugurated the ceremony and said that all measures had been taken to improve the access of technology in small towns and cities across the country. Furthermore, the minister said that the number of software technology parks would be almost doubled to 40 within a period of one year.

During the inauguration, the Minister said,

Currently, there are 22 software technology parks operating in the country and by December 2022, this number will increase to 40. The expansion is mainly in second-tier cities and towns.

Focusing on Remote Areas & Women Empowerment to Boost the Tech Industry:

Furthermore, the minister said that in order to boost the development of the tech industry in Pakistan, the focus has been shifted to the remote areas of the country. The Minister also said that women empowerment also holds utmost importance as they can work as freelancers while remaining in their homes.

A Huge WorkForce:

While sharing a few statistics, the Minister told that around 110 million citizens of the country have access to the internet, and there are more than 500,000 IT professionals in Pakistan. In addition to that, 25,000 IT graduates are entering the market each year, which ndicates that Pakistan has got a competent and huge workforce

Conclusively, the Minister said that Pakistan’s telecom sector is completely regulated and over 85 percent of telecom infrastructure is built on the basis of fiber optic cables. Broadband access is available in over 2,000 cities and towns, while the total number of internet users stands at 107 million. He said that the government is taking all the necessary steps to increase internet penetration in Pakistan.

