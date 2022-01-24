MoiTT Plans to Establish 18 more Software Technology Parks in the Country

The countries that are quick to embrace innovation and modern technology in today’s world can be seen as more prosperous and developed. In this regard, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoiTT) has planned to set up 18 more software technology parks by the end of this year. After establishing these technology parks, there would be 40 software technology parks operating in the country.

18 Software technology parks to be set up in the country

According to a senior official of the MoiTT, the primary reason behind setting up these 18 Software Technology Parks is to provide space, related facilities, and services to IT sector firms operating in the country. The official also said that the facility is part of the government’s strategy to develop IT zones and software parks along with setting up purpose-built software technology parks in the main cities of the country.

Shedding light on the significance of IT zones, software, and technology parks, the official said that it would help in promoting efficient and cost-effective collaboration, digitalization, R&D entrepreneurship, and innovation to fulfill the requirements of the modern era. Moreover, the official said,

The setting up of IT parks will not only give a fresh impetus to the IT sector, but it will also provide job opportunities for the people. Pakistan’s IT companies were providing services to world institutions in over 120 countries. The country’s IT industry was rapidly progressing and our IT exports are also increasing.

In the end, the official said that the federal government is emphasizing on increasing the development of the IT sector to increase exports. He also added that in the past, excessive dependence was placed on exports from traditional sectors like textile and the government is planning to change it.

Check out? Dramatic Exchange of “I Miss You” Between McDonald’s Pakistan and Twitter