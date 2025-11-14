Pakistan’s technology sector is set for major growth as the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) pushes ahead with new infrastructure projects across the country. According to the latest official data, these ongoing and completed projects will generate more than $150 million in additional IT exports each year. These projects will create over 40,000 new jobs for skilled professionals, freelancers, and young graduates.

Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja shared an update on the progress made so far. She said the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has already established 50 Software Technology Parks (STPs) across the country. These parks now cover nearly 1.9 million square feet of workspace. Over 350 IT companies and more than 18,000 professionals are currently operating from these facilities.

MoITT Projects to Add $150 Million in IT Exports and 40,000 New Jobs

In recent months, the board completed 25 new STPs in more than 20 cities. These include smaller and emerging regions in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The goal is to ensure that young people in remote areas also get access to modern IT facilities. The ministry has also focused on supporting women in tech. Around 20 percent of the professionals working inside these parks are women.

A key milestone is the establishment of Pakistan’s first women-only Software Technology Park. This facility is located at Women’s University in Bagh, AJK, and has been developed in collaboration with the Special Communication Organization (SCO). Covering 5,000 square feet, the park offers high-quality ICT infrastructure for women entrepreneurs, freelancers, and early-stage startups. The aim is to encourage women to enter the digital economy while reducing the need to migrate to larger cities for work opportunities.

Alongside these smaller parks, two major IT infrastructure projects — the Islamabad IT Park and Karachi IT Park — are moving forward. The Islamabad park will likely generate around 7,500 jobs and contribute nearly $60 million to annual IT exports once it becomes operational. The Karachi IT Park is even larger in scale. It will host more than 220 ICT companies and will create 13,400 jobs and support up to $90 million in exports every year.

The government is also trying to strengthen the startup ecosystem. Under the Prime Minister’s Initiative for IT Startups, Specialized IT Training, and Venture Capital (Component-II), plans are underway to set up 250 co-working spaces across Pakistan by 2027. These spaces will help freelancers, digital creators, and young entrepreneurs. More than 40 such co-working hubs are already functional, and the government aims to create 25,000 new jobs through this program.

Together, these projects highlight Pakistan’s steady progress toward expanding its digital economy. The MoITT believes that with continued investment, training, and support for new businesses, the country can further increase its global footprint in the IT and software export markets.