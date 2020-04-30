The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication will submit a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet soon, proposing major incentives for Smartphones manufacturing in Pakistan.

The consensuses were reached at during a high-level meeting chaired by Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary for IT & Telecom which was attended by different stakeholders.

MoITT to Propose Major Incentives for Smartphones Manufacturing in Pakistan

Talking to this scribe Siddiqui said that the consensuses have been reached at and the summary after the approval of Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, would be submitted to the ECC.

Replying to a question the Secretary said that the Ministry would propose major rebates on smartphones exports as well as a reduction in taxes on manufacturing and assembling. He further said that encouraging this sector would contribute to the GDP, import bill would be reduced, besides creating new job opportunities as well as promote industrialization in the country. He further said that the incentives package for smartphones manufacturing is aligned with the Prime Minister vision of Digital Pakistan.

