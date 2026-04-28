MoITT Proposes Rs1.88 Billion Convergent Billing System to Modernize Pakistan Telecom Sector

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has proposed a major Rs.1.888 billion project in the upcoming federal budget to modernize Pakistan’s telecom billing infrastructure. The initiative aims to migrate the existing system to a convergent billing platform, designed to streamline service delivery and improve customer management across the sector.

According to official documents, the project, titled “Migration of Existing Billing System to Convergent Billing System”, is planned to run from 2025 to 2028. An allocation of Rs945 million has been proposed for FY2026–27, marking a significant financial commitment toward upgrading backend telecom operations.

Despite its scale, the project has yet to move beyond the planning phase, with no financial or physical progress recorded so far.

What the Convergent Billing System Will Do

The proposed platform is expected to support around 4 million subscribers across a range of telecom services, including cellular, Wireless Local Loop (WLL), Digital Cross Connect (DXX), Long Distance and International (LDI), cloud services, and Fiber to the Home (FTTH).

By consolidating multiple billing systems into a single unified platform, the ministry aims to eliminate fragmentation in service management. Officials believe this integration will enhance operational efficiency, reduce redundancies, and create a more seamless billing experience for customers.

The shift is also seen as a necessary step to align Pakistan’s telecom infrastructure with global standards, where convergent billing systems are increasingly becoming the norm.

Focus on Customer Experience and Revenue Efficiency

MoITT has argued that the project will significantly improve service quality by bringing disparate billing mechanisms under one streamlined system. A unified platform can simplify billing processes, reduce errors, and provide operators with better tools for managing customer accounts and revenue streams.

Improved revenue management is another key objective. By centralising billing operations, telecom operators and regulators can gain clearer visibility into transactions, helping to minimise inefficiencies and improve financial tracking.

Project Still at Early Stage

However, official documents reveal that the initiative is still in its early stages. No expenditures have been incurred so far, and key planning documents, including working papers and the PC-I, are still under preparation.

These documents will be submitted to relevant approval forums before the project can move forward. Until then, timelines and execution remain uncertain.

Sector experts view the proposal as a forward-looking step, particularly at a time when telecom operators are under increasing pressure to upgrade their systems for next-generation services.

However, they also caution that delays in approvals and implementation could limit the project’s effectiveness. As global telecom ecosystems rapidly evolve, prolonged planning cycles risk leaving critical infrastructure upgrades behind schedule.

For now, the convergent billing system remains an ambitious proposal, one that could reshape Pakistan’s telecom operations if executed on time but whose impact will ultimately depend on how quickly it moves from planning to implementation.