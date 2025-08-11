MoITT & PSEB Offer 6-Month Paid Internships for IT Graduates

In a significant boost to youth empowerment and skill development, the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), has unveiled the Prime Minister’s Youth Program – Industry Placement, a six-month paid Internships for IT graduates.

Program Highlights

Duration & Structure

The initiative spans six months , offering hands-on, real-world exposure within leading IT companies across Pakistan. It is designed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and professional industry requirements.

Monthly Stipend

Participants will receive a monthly stipend of PKR 30,000 , ensuring they are financially supported during their training period.

Objective & Vision

The program aims to enhance employability among final-year IT students and recent graduates while also reinforcing Pakistan’s growing IT sector with a skilled, industry-ready workforce.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications through the official portal at skills.techdestination.com/jobs.

This initiative is more than just a stipend-backed internship; it’s a strategic investment in Pakistan’s digital future. By giving fresh IT graduates a platform to work alongside established industry players, it accelerates skill development, boosts confidence, and opens pathways to long-term employment. At the same time, it addresses one of the sector’s biggest challenges: the gap between academic learning and market needs. For graduates, it’s a career springboard; for the IT industry, it’s a steady supply of trained, industry-ready talent.

