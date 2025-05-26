MoITT Relaunches National Job Portal to Simplify Access to Government Jobs

The National Job Portal (NJP), a flagship initiative of the Ministry of IT and Telecom, is officially live again and ready to connect job seekers across Pakistan with public sector opportunities. The government is actively working behind the scenes to enhance the platform’s functionality and is now inviting citizens to share their experiences and suggestions to further improve the user journey.

Launched with the aim of streamlining access to government employment, the NJP offers a centralized and transparent recruitment platform that brings together vacancies from various government departments and organizations.

Key Features of the National Job Portal

Find Jobs by Category: The platform is designed to tailor job listings to users’ skills and interests, allowing for a more personalized experience. Merit-Based Hiring: By ensuring transparency and fairness, NJP aims to promote a culture of meritocracy in government recruitment. Easy-to-Use Platform: Applicants can access and apply for jobs anytime, from anywhere in Pakistan or abroad. Nationwide Opportunities: The portal provides listings for positions across the country, ensuring that citizens from all provinces can benefit equally.

With its relaunch, the NJP continues to serve as a critical tool for tackling unemployment and enhancing transparency in public sector recruitment. The Ministry of IT and Telecom emphasized its commitment to continuously upgrading the portal’s performance and usability. In a recent public message, the Ministry encouraged users to share feedback:

While we at the Ministry of IT and Telecom Pakistan are working internally on improving the portal, your experience and suggestions are most valuable. Please share what improvements you would like to see, and we will make our best effort to deliver them! -Shaza Khawaja MoITT Minister

The Ministry is particularly keen on understanding the pain points faced by users, whether it’s ease of navigation, job filtering options, application tracking, or mobile accessibility. Public input will play a central role in shaping future updates to the platform. The public on various social media platforms like LinkedIn has already started to share their feedback on how to improve the portal.

By harnessing technology to streamline public services, the Ministry aims to empower citizens and improve access to career opportunities while ensuring transparency. It’s a solid step forward, and we hope the Ministry will keep refining the platform to realize its full potential.

Sign up now and explore your future at https://njp.gov.pk

