MoITT Sets Up Special Control Room for Transparent Ramadan Package Monitoring

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has established a special control room at the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) to ensure the transparent implementation and effective monitoring of the Prime Minister’s Ramadan Package.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, visited the control room to review the monitoring system in place for the Ramadan relief program. During her visit, she received a detailed briefing on the digital monitoring portal designed to track the package’s execution.

Officials provided insights into the subsidy distribution mechanism, monitoring procedures, and public grievance resolution methods. The minister was also shown real-time performance metrics of the call center established for handling public complaints related to the Ramadan Package. The monitoring screen displayed how complaints were being processed and resolved.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja directed authorities to make the digital monitoring portal more efficient and user-friendly. She emphasized the importance of ensuring maximum convenience for the public by improving the system’s accessibility and responsiveness.

Setting up a dedicated control room for Ramadan relief monitoring is a positive step towards transparency. However, ensuring its effectiveness requires more than just technology; it demands accountability. The government must ensure that reported grievances are resolved efficiently and that subsidies reach deserving citizens without bureaucratic delays. A transparent system is only as strong as its enforcement.

