The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) has taken a big step to train university teachers in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, led a high-level meeting in Islamabad to discuss this plan. The new Faculty AI Training Program is a joint effort by MoITT, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Meta, and the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC).

The meeting was attended by Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman NCEAC, top MoITT officials, the CEO of the Pakistan Software Export Board, and a team from Atom Camp. Meta’s team was led by Mr. Sarm Aziz, Director of South and Central Asia Public Policy.

MoITT Teams Up with Meta for AI Training Program for University Teachers

The Minister called this program a great example of teamwork between the government, the private sector, and universities. She said this project will help prepare Pakistan’s universities for the digital future.

The training program has two parts. First, more than 1,000 non-technical teachers will get AI Soft Skills training. Second, 250–500 technical teachers will get AI Hard Skills certifications. These include Meta’s LLaMA certificates through Coursera. The goal is to spread AI knowledge in universities all over Pakistan.

Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that AI is not just a tool for tech experts. It can change many areas like education, health, farming, and government work. She promised that MoITT will fully support this program. She also said it will link with Pakistan’s upcoming National AI Policy and other digital skills projects.

The Minister also shared her future plans for the program. She wants to expand training for students as well. She suggested making training material in Urdu and local languages so more people can learn easily. Moreover, she also stressed the need to teach AI ethics and safety.

She proposed making special dashboards to track the program’s results. She also talked about creating a long-term AI Faculty Development Fund to support teachers.

Furthermore, she praised the efforts of Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, the NCEAC team, and Meta for their help. She said that training teachers in GenAI will help Pakistan build a smart, AI-ready workforce. This will help the country compete in the global digital market.

This new partnership shows that Pakistan is serious about using AI to shape its future. More updates on the program will come as it moves forward.

