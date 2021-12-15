MoITT through USF launch 2 more Projects to Provide Broadband Services on M-3 & M-5

Ministry of IT & telecom through Universal Service Fund (USF) awarded contracts worth approximately PKR 300 million to Jazz for providing High Speed Mobile Broadband services on M3 and M5 Motorways. Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), Syed Amin Ul Haque and Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed witnessed the contract signing ceremony held at the USF Office on Wednesday. The contract was signed by Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, CEO of USF with Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Corporate Regulatory Affairs Officer & Mr. Mudassir Hussain Vice President of Jazz. The Federal Secretary for IT & Telecommunication and Chairman USF Board, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput and Member Telecom, Muhammad Omar Malik were also present at the ceremony.

The Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed congratulated the Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, USF and Jazz for launching the high-speed mobile broadband projects for the motorways. He said, “This will not only provide connectivity to the commuters on the motorways but also enable immediate communication and rescue in case of an emergency. The present government is working relentlessly to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Pakistan in order to bring ease into their lives.”

While addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque said, Through the M3 project, USF will be providing high-speed mobile broadband access to 54.92 km of unserved road segment that passes through the districts of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh & Khanewal. This will not only enable the commuters on the Motorway but will also provide facilities to the residents of adjoining districts and villages. Similarly, through the second project M5, high-speed mobile broadband coverage will be provided to 78.85 km of unserved road segment that passes through the districts of Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Kashmore, Ghotki & Sukkur.

The cost of awarded contracts is approximately PKR 140 million for M3 project and PKR 154 million for M5 project and both projects will be completed in a span of 12 months. “It is pertinent to mention that through USF’s Motorways and National Highways program, 1,929 km of road segment length has been provided with broadband coverage. We are committed to providing uninterrupted mobile network on all major highways of the country and we are moving fast in this regard.”

The Federal Minister for IT on the occasion slammed the Sindh government and said that the Local Government Act in Sindh is a black law which we rejected. Where are the trillions of rupees of NFC and Annual development funds of the province? There is not a single union council of the province which can be called a model. The Sindh government is leading the people of the province to disaster. The Ministry of IT has launched IT and telecommunication projects worth Rs8.5 billion for Sindh without any discrimination.

Earlier, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, CEO of USF, in his introductory remarks said, “The USF is committed in its resolve to empower the marginalized communities of Pakistan. These projects will provide broadband access to 134 km of unserved road segments on M3 and M5 and will be completed in 12 months.”

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz said in, message that, “Jazz has invested $560 million during the last two years mainly to expand its 4G footprint in rural and semi-urban areas. This is in line with our mission to bridge the digital divide and to collaborate with the government of Pakistan in helping realize the Digital Pakistan vision. Through this project, Jazz will power 134 km of two important motorways with 4G coverage.”