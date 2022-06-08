MoITT to Auction Top-Up 3G/4G Spectrum

An additional 3G/4G spectrum called Top-Up spectrum is set to be auctioned by the MoITT (Ministry of Information Telecom and Technology).

The quality of services, consumer issues and 3G/4G spectrum infrastructure requirements came under discussion in a meeting chaired by the Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna Secretary of IT and Telecommunications.

A consultation process has been initiated by the MoITT after one of the main telecom operators expressed interest in purchasing additional spectrum. All the stakeholders participated in a meeting held in this connection. According to the telecom operators, it is not a matter of spectrum pricing but also of the terms offered. The PTA after talks between their group and consultants, and ultimately going through the terms demand will be given.

One out of four operators participated in the auction for additional spectrum held last year in October. The government expected to fetch 1 billion dollars from the auction by Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) but the revenues generated were much less (279 million) from the aforementioned figure.

The operators Executives, PTA Chairman, Frequency Allocation Board Executive Director, member Telecom Ministry of Information Telecom and Technology and other government officials attended the meeting.

