The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has taken an important step to improve the efficiency and performance of three major public sector organizations: the National Technology Fund (Ignite), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC).

As part of a government-approved special programme supported by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the ministry has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to hire a top-tier international consulting firm. The main goal is to right-size these organizations and boost their performance so they can operate more effectively and contribute better to Pakistan’s digital and economic growth.

MoITT to Hire Global Consulting Firm to Improve Performance of Ignite, PSEB, and NTC

The federal government plans to streamline public sector bodies to ensure better governance, increased transparency, and improved fiscal discipline. According to the MoITT, the selected consulting firm will help assess the current structure of Ignite, PSEB, and NTC. Moreover, it will also provide expert recommendations on how to improve their operations.

Purpose of the Initiative

The main purpose behind this is to strengthen the capacity of the ministries and investment-related agencies to perform efficiently in line with national development goals. By engaging global experts, the MoITT hopes to adopt international best practices in performance management, resource utilization, and organizational restructuring.

The selected consulting firm will be responsible for conducting detailed assessments. They will identify inefficiencies, recommend structural changes, and assist in implementing a performance improvement plan. This will also help the three organizations deliver better services and become more aligned with Pakistan’s digital and economic ambitions.

Firms Shortlisted for the Project

In line with the framework approved by the federal government and SIFC, the RFP is being shared only with a select group of top international consulting firms. These firms were shortlisted based on their global reputation, expertise, and experience in delivering high-quality advisory services across multiple sectors.

Some of the firms included in the shortlist are:

Accenture

Arthur D. Little

Alvarez & Marsal

Bain & Company

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Capgemini

Cognizant

Deloitte

EY

IBM Consulting

KPMG

McKinsey & Company

PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)

Roland Berger

Strategy& (Part of PwC)

The RFP process will help identify the most suitable firm that can provide world-class consulting services and support the government in right-sizing and optimizing the operations of Ignite, PSEB, and NTC.

Looking Ahead

This initiative shows the government’s commitment to improving the performance of its digital and telecom-related organizations. By partnering with a leading global consulting firm, the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication hopes to bring in fresh ideas, efficient systems, and innovative solutions that can transform the way these bodies function.

Ultimately, this step will help to get better digital governance, improved telecom services, and a stronger foundation for Pakistan’s growing IT sector.

See Also: Supreme Court of Pakistan Welcomes AI in Judiciary — But With Caution