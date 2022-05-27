Video game lovers have long been waiting for the Minecraft 1.19, also known as the ‘Wild Update.’ The game’s publisher Mojang recently confirmed that the Wild Update will be released on June 7, which is less than a week away. We believe that the latest pre-release builds were a clue that we’d hear about a release date soon, but it’s much earlier than we anticipated.

With the new Mangrove trees, varied Mangrove woodblocks, the froglights, and the ancient towns buried beneath the surface, the Wild Update is also a triumph for construction enthusiasts.

Mojang to Launch the Much-Awaited Minecraft’s Wild Update on June 7

In its announcement blog post, Mojang summarises the key features of the 1.19 update. This marks the conclusion of an array of Minecraft features that had been delayed since last year. The enormous and terrifying Warden creatures and their Deep Dark biome houses were initially intended to be part of the Caves & Cliffs update in 2021, which was split into two patches, and then pushed further into the Wild Update

Finally, those Warden creatures are approaching. and once they catch your scent, you will not be able to escape. If, you have played with the Wardens in the snapshot builds over the past few months, you may have noticed how ruthless they are.

These giant monsters with their blazing hearts and antennae will scare mobs and players that enter their dens by listening to their footsteps, smelling them out, and striking them with sonic blasts that concur extreme damage. In addition, the heartbeat sounds they produce while following are pretty irritating as well.

So, we would have to wait for June 7 to truly experience all these new ecstatic features.

