Momin Saqib becomes first TikTok content creator to represent Pakistan at Cannes Lions 2025

TikTok has announced that popular content creator, actor and entrepreneur, Momin Saqib will become the first Pakistani to represent Pakistan’s TikTok creator community at Cannes Lions 2025. Momin will become a part of TikTok’s global delegation of content creators, marking the first-ever participation of a Pakistani TikTok creator at the world’s premier festival of creativity.

Held annually in Cannes, France, Cannes Lions is one of the most prestigious global festivals celebrating creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in communication. The event brings together the most influential brands, agencies, creators, and media leaders from around the world.

As part of TikTok’s official creator delegation, Momin will participate and gain access to exclusive programming, VIP networking events, brand engagements, and panel discussions hosted by TikTok. He will also have the opportunity to interact with TikTok leadership and global industry stakeholders throughout the week.

This milestone reflects TikTok’s commitment to empowering local creators and giving them a global platform to showcase their talent. The move also highlights TikTok’s continued efforts to spotlight and elevate Pakistani voices on the international stage. This will also open new opportunities for Pakistani creators for potential brand collaborations.

Momin, while commenting on the opportunity to represent Pakistan’s TikTok community, said,

“From capturing moments in Lahore to celebrating stories on the red carpet at Cannes – I’m honoured to represent the diversity and creative energy of Pakistan and its creator community! From entertainers to storytellers and educators, TikTok encourages different forms of creative expression, giving every creator a platform to showcase their thoughts and talent to the world. And me being here, this is for all of them!”

Umais Naveed, Content Operations Lead, South Asia at TikTok, “We are excited to see Momin represent Pakistan’s vibrant TikTok community at a global stage. Our mission is to celebrate and amplify voices from all backgrounds, and this is a testament to how TikTok creators from Pakistan are shaping conversations around the world.”

Momin’s journey from viral video sensation to global cultural ambassador represents a powerful story of how digital platforms are transforming lives and narratives from the Global South. His participation in Cannes Lions will not only inspire other Pakistani creators but also emphasize TikTok’s role in building bridges between talent and opportunity.

Also Read: TikTok’s New AI Video Ad Update Could Transform Pakistan’s Small Businesses