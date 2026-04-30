Monthly and Weekly Mobile Packages Become Costlier as Tariffs Rise from May 6

Telecom users across Pakistan are set to face higher communication costs as both monthly and weekly mobile packages are revised upward, with new tariffs taking effect from May 6.

According to updated pricing details, a widely used Ufone monthly bundle offering 20 GB of data, 5,500 on-net minutes (Ufone, Telenor, and PTCL), 350 off-net minutes, and 5,500 SMS will now be priced at Rs 1,700 per month, reflecting a noticeable increase for regular users.

Similarly, a weekly package providing 2GB data, 200 on-net minutes (Ufone, Telenor, and PTCL), 20 off-net minutes and 200 SMS will be revised to Rs250 per week, adding to the cost burden for prepaid subscribers who rely on short-term bundles.

Industry sources also indicate that packages from other major operators, including Jazz and Zong, are likely to see similar upward revisions in the coming days. However, official pricing details from these operators have yet to be announced. This article will be updated as further tariff changes are confirmed, providing a complete picture of pricing adjustments across the telecom sector.

The revisions come at a time when consumers are already grappling with rising inflation and higher living expenses. Mobile services, which have become essential for communication, work, and digital access, are expected to take up a larger share of household budgets following the increase.

Industry analysts say the upward adjustment in tariffs reflects mounting operational pressures on telecom operators, including rising energy costs, currency depreciation, and increased network maintenance expenses. These factors have gradually contributed to higher service pricing across the sector.

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