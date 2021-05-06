Moonlight Inspired Crystal Silver OPPO F19 Pro now available in Mubarak Box on Daraz

OPPO has introduced an exquisite Mubarak Box on Daraz which includes OPPO F19 Pro Limited Eid Edition, OPPO Band Style and OPPO Enco Air just for Rs. 60,999.

OPPO has once again enchanted everyone through OPPO F19 Pro Limited Eid Edition. This Moonlight inspired Crystal Silver smartphone has captivating features with OPPO’s popular Reno Glow effect which enables the surface being fingerprint resistant. The Dual-View Video feature along with AI Color Portrait Video will make you fall in love with OPPO F19 Pro. The Crystal Silver color of OPPO F19 Pro will remind you of the Eid moon and help you in spreading joy on this auspicious occasion. It is the perfect addition to your Eid with its ultra-sleek design and portrait-ready photography. You don’t need the perfect photographer this Eid, you just need OPPO F19 Pro.

The Daraz Mubarak Box also includes OPPO Band Style. This appealing smart band features a continuous blood oxygen monitoring function, which monitors blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) every second during sleep. 12 workout modes and a 1.1-inch full-color AMOLED screen is a must have. Just wear this watch and record your exercise duration and distance. Now you can exercise with this eye-catching watch on your wrist.

Along with the striking OPPO F19 Pro and OPPO Band Style, the box also consists of the new OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Earphone. These eye-catching, high-quality, convenient and user-focused OPPO Enco Air will complete your look. Their semi-translucent design, 24 hours total battery life and AI call noise-cancellation for calls feature will pair up perfectly with your Crystal Silver OPPO F19 Pro and OPPO Band Style.

This Mubarak Box will be available for pre-order on 7th May 2021 exclusively on Daraz just for Rs. 60,999. On 10th May, OPPO will live stream the Mubarak Box and it will be available for instant purchase. Make your Eid much more fun with OPPO and sharing in every moment with your beloved ones. Get your Special Mubarak Box now before it’s too late.