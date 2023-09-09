More Beta Users Will Be Able To React To WhatsApp Channels Messages Now

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp, v2.23.19.4, has a new message reaction feature for Channels. Reports claim that followers of Channels can now send an emoji reaction to particular updates shared within the channel to better express their opinions. This feature is now becoming more widely available to beta testers in regions where Channels have been rolled out. Let me tell you that users can only choose from emojis that were preselected by the Channel’s administrators. The default reactions include a thumbs up, red heart, laughing face, shocked face, crying face, and two hands together in thanks or prayer. The channel owners can also select to disable reactions to any messages.

It is pertinent to mention here that this feature has been already available in regular messages and other areas of the app, but it is new to Channels particularly. Channels aren’t still available in most regions. Only WhatsApp Users in Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Peru, Singapore, and Ukraine can access the feature. However, if you’re pissed off waiting, you should know that WhatsApp will notify you when Channels becomes available.

