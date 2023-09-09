More Beta Users Will Be Able To React To WhatsApp Channels Messages Now
The world’s most popular messaging app, WhatsApp just can’t rest on its laurels with rivals like Telegram and Signal continuously adding innovative new features to attract users. Recently, the platform is rolling out a new WhatsApp Channels feature. Reports claim that WhatsApp Channels Message reactions are rolling out to more beta testers right now.
WhatsApp Channels Feature Will Gradually Make Its Way To All Users
WhatsApp Channels seem more like social media rather than a traditional chat experience. Channels provide all users a way to send messages to a large group of recipients, just like an influencer tweeting to all their followers. Right now, Channels are only available in selected regions. However, Meta is gradually expanding their reach.