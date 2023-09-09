More Beta Users Will Be Able To React To WhatsApp Channels Messages Now

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Sep 9, 2023
WhatsApp Channels

The world’s most popular messaging app, WhatsApp just can’t rest on its laurels with rivals like Telegram and Signal continuously adding innovative new features to attract users. Recently, the platform is rolling out a new WhatsApp Channels feature. Reports claim that WhatsApp Channels Message reactions are rolling out to more beta testers right now.

WhatsApp Channels Feature Will Gradually Make Its Way To All Users

 

WhatsApp Channels seem more like social media rather than a traditional chat experience. Channels provide all users a way to send messages to a large group of recipients, just like an influencer tweeting to all their followers. Right now, Channels are only available in selected regions. However, Meta is gradually expanding their reach.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp, v2.23.19.4, has a new message reaction feature for Channels. Reports claim that followers of Channels can now send an emoji reaction to particular updates shared within the channel to better express their opinions. This feature is now becoming more widely available to beta testers in regions where Channels have been rolled out. Let me tell you that users can only choose from emojis that were preselected by the Channel’s administrators. The default reactions include a thumbs up, red heart, laughing face, shocked face, crying face, and two hands together in thanks or prayer. The channel owners can also select to disable reactions to any messages.

It is pertinent to mention here that this feature has been already available in regular messages and other areas of the app, but it is new to Channels particularly. Channels aren’t still available in most regions. Only WhatsApp Users in Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Peru, Singapore, and Ukraine can access the feature.  However, if you’re pissed off waiting, you should know that WhatsApp will notify you when Channels becomes available.

Also Read: Airports In Pakistan Are Getting E-Gates To Save Passenger’s Time – PhoneWorld

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Sep 9, 2023
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
Back to top button
>