More Details Regarding Galaxy S23 Series Surfaced Online

South Korean manufacturing giant, Samsung is working on its highly anticipated series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. We have been getting leaks and rumors regarding this series for many months. The series is expected to have three members: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ & Galaxy S23 ultra. While everyone is anxious to know more about this flagship series, we have got our hands on an amazing report regarding the specs of the upcoming series.

Latest Update Regarding Galaxy S23 Series

The three members of the highly anticipated series, Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra got 3C certified last month with 25W chargers. At the time of certification, the authority didn’t reveal their battery sizes. However, a rumor claimed that the Galaxy S23’s battery capacity will be around 3,900 mAh. It is tipped to be 200 mAh bigger than S22’s battery cell. However, now we have got our hands-on details about the Plus and the Ultra models’ batteries.

According to the latest reports, the Galaxy S23+ will boast a battery with a typical capacity of 4,700 mAh, which is actually a 200 mAh increase over the S22 Plus’ battery cell size. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will not get an upgrade as it will come with a 5,000 mAh battery just like the S22 Ultra. Moreover, the publication also claims that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will boast 12MP ultrawide cameras. They are expected to be the same as their predecessors in terms of resolution. However, it’s still unclear if the Galaxy S23 Ultra will also feature a 12MP ultrawide unit or not.

The claim popped up a couple of times that the Ultra model will have a 200MP camera, another source has made this assertion as well. According to some rumors, the new 200MP camera will boast 0.6 µm pixels on a 1/1.3 inches sensor with an f/1.7 aperture in front. However, it is being said that Samsung’s camera sensor will be different from the ISOCELL HP1 or ISOCELL HP3 modules which are actually the current 200MP camera sensors available in the market right now. The HP1 sensor size is 1/1.22 inches with 0.64µm pixels, while the HP3 is 1/1.4 inches with 0.56µm pixels, so the new sensor is tipped to fit between them. The HP3 is only a mid-range smartphone camera sensor despite the fact that it flaunts up to 200 megapixels. A 4×4 hybrid pixel-binding technology is used in the HP3 sensor, which combines 16 adjacent pixels into one huge pixel resulting in a bright and detailed photo.