More Pakistanis Move to 4G, Raising Pressure for New Spectrum and 5G Rollout

Pakistan’s appetite for mobile internet kept growing in July, even as the old 3G networks lost more ground. Fresh figures released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) show that the number of 3G and 4G users crossed 147 million by the end of the month.

Internet Penetration Edges Higher

The total count of mobile broadband subscribers rose from 146.04 million in June to 147.25 million in July. This nudged penetration slightly upward, from 59.1 percent to 59.47 percent.

Interestingly, while more people are going online, overall cellular subscriptions dipped a little, from 197.80 million to 197.51 million. Yet the country’s teledensity, which tracks active connections per 100 people, actually improved, reaching 80.8 percent in July.

Who Gained, Who Lost

The operator breakdown tells its own story.

Jazz has now fully shut the door on 3G, reporting zero subscribers on the old network. Its 4G base inched up to 54.89 million , compared to 54.55 million a month earlier.

Zong also saw a minor drop in 3G users, down to 1.69 million while its 4G numbers grew to 40.97 million .

Telenor continued the same trend: fewer 3G customers (1.05 million) but more on 4G ( 26.86 million ).

Ufone shed some 3G users as well, slipping to 1.74 million, but its 4G subscriber base rose by nearly 400,000, hitting 17.43 million.

The direction is clear: Pakistan’s mobile market is firmly moving toward 4G, with 3G now fading into history.

Increase in Pakistan 4G Users: Why Spectrum and 5G Matter Now

For consumers, the shift matters. With more people relying on mobile broadband for work, school, and payments, 4G adoption is no longer just a tech trend; it’s becoming a necessity. But there are still hurdles. Internet speeds remain patchy, and Pakistan is still waiting for a serious rollout of 5G, which many neighbors have already launched.

There’s also a looming spectrum crunch. As millions of new 4G users come online, networks are getting heavier, and Pakistan’s operators are already struggling with limited spectrum. Without fresh allocations, call quality and data speeds could stagnate, undermining the very progress reflected in PTA’s numbers. Analysts say the government will eventually have to release more spectrum bands and move toward 5G if it wants to keep pace with rising demand.

Telecom analysts say the July numbers reflect both progress and pressure. The growth is steady, but the challenge is making sure service quality keeps up. Users expect faster speeds and reliable coverage, and that’s where operators still have work to do.

For now, though, the headline is simple: Pakistan’s digital base is growing, 3G is nearly gone, and 4G is carrying the weight, but without more spectrum and a roadmap for 5G, the system could soon hit a ceiling.

