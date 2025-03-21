More Pakistanis Shift to 4G as PTA Reports Mobile Growth in February 2025

Pakistan’s mobile market witnessed steady growth in February 2025, with more users migrating to faster 4G networks, according to the latest data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The surge highlights the increasing demand for high-speed mobile internet across the country.

The number of 3G and 4G subscribers rose from 139.95 million in January to 141.64 million by the end of February, reflecting a growing reliance on advanced mobile connectivity. Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration also increased from 57.08% to 57.68%, demonstrating an upward trend in digital adoption.

At the same time, total teledensity, which measures the number of mobile connections per 100 people, climbed from 80.4% in January to 80.87% in February. The number of cellular subscribers also expanded, reaching 196 million from 194.5 million in the previous month.

Among telecom operators, Jazz had no 3G users by February, but its 4G subscriber base saw a jump from 51.55 million to 52.39 million. Zong’s 3G users slightly declined from 1.80 million to 1.78 million, while its 4G customers increased from 39.12 million to 39.59 million. Telenor’s 3G subscribers dropped from 1.25 million to 1.15 million, whereas its 4G users grew from 25.67 million to 25.96 million.

Ufone recorded 1.91 million 3G users by the end of February, down from 1.94 million in January. However, its 4G subscriber base expanded from 16.84 million to 17.09 million, maintaining a positive growth trajectory.

The latest PTA data reflects Pakistan’s ongoing digital transformation, with 4G adoption accelerating while 3G usage continues to decline. Experts believe that the shift toward high-speed internet will pave the way for greater connectivity.

