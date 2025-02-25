More Pakistanis Switch to 4G as PTA Reports User Growth in January 2025

Pakistan’s 3G and 4G user base saw a significant increase in January 2025, with more users shifting to 4G networks, according to the latest data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The total number of 3G and 4G users grew from 138.496 million in December 2024 to 139.95 million by the end of January 2025. Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration also rose from 56.58% to 57.08%, reflecting a steady rise in mobile internet adoption. The country’s total teledensity, which indicates the number of telecom connections per 100 individuals, also increased from 80% to 80.4%. Meanwhile, the total number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan expanded from 193.308 million to 194.508 million, highlighting overall market growth.

Jazz continued its dominance in the 4G sector, with its user base rising from 50.061 million to 51.552 million, while its 3G service remained at zero. Zong’s 4G users also increased from 38.552 million to 39.124 million, whereas its 3G subscribers declined from 1.834 million to 1.801 million. Telenor also experienced a drop in 3G users from 1.325 million to 1.255 million, while its 4G subscribers grew from 25.428 million to 25.675 million. Ufone’s 3G user count fell from 1.997 million to 1.946 million, while its 4G users increased from 16.541 million to 16.849 million.

The latest figures indicate a strong transition from 3G to 4G across all networks, as consumers increasingly demand faster and more reliable mobile internet services. The trend reflects Pakistan’s growing digital adoption, driven by expanding coverage and improved connectivity.

