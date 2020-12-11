More People were Interested in Vivo V20 than an iPhone in 2020

The budget-friendly flagship from Vivo, namely the Vivo V20 has not only been the hottest selling smartphone in Pakistan but also among the most searched gadgets in the region – even surpassing the hype of the iPhone.

Google trends manifest that Vivo V20 remained in the top searched smartphone in Pakistan during the year 2020 along with 3 other Vivo devices; Vivo S1, Vivo Y51 and Vivo Y20.

Google released its annual “Year in Search” list which features the top trending searches in Pakistan and around the globe this year. The top trending searches had been further classified by Google in multiple categories to showcase what people were curious about.

In the gadgets category, Vivo V20 has been one of the most searched gadgets on Google at number 3 on the list, one rank above the most anticipated phone of the year – the iPhone 12.

What’s so special about Vivo V20?

vivo introduced V20 to meet the everyday needs of the young generation. It is built as a design accessory and powerful computing tools for fast-moving users to complete their daily tasks with their mobile camera technology packed in a sleek, but an affordable device.

Known for their innovation, V-series smartphones are always packed with a new feature that hasn’t been seen on an affordable device before. From Dual Selfie Cameras, notch-less AMOLED Displays, Pop-up Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Scanning to Eye-tracking Selfie Cameras – each new phone has something innovative to offer.

For Vivo V20, it’s not only the trendy design but a unique 44MP Selfie Camera with Eye AF technology embedded that we have only seen in professional cameras before. The selfie camera with AF can focus sharply from 15cm and zoom out to infinity while keeping the subject always in focus by tracking the eye movement.

Other notable features in V20 include the 64MP Rear Camera Matrix with amazing Night Photography features and Vivo’s latest 33W Flash Charging that recharges the phone in a matter of minutes.

You can view the full list of Google’s Year in Search here: https://trends.google.com.pk/trends/yis/2020/PK/