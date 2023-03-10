More than 300 Pakistanis Lost Their Jobs At Huawei Pakistan

Advertisement

Huawei is one of the world’s leading Chinese technology brands. The bad piece of news is that the company is currently experiencing the most difficult period of its business operations, especially in Pakistan. We all know that Pakistan is suffering from a severe economic meltdown that has affected all businesses. As a result, the smartphone maker Huawei is also going through hard times. However, Huawei Pakistan has devised a two-stage strategic strategy in order to combat the current economic crisis in the country.

Advertisement

Huawei Pakistan Aims To Combat Economic Crisis By Reducing Workforce

The first step of Huawei’s strategy is to cut almost 700 jobs by April of this year. The point worth mentioning here is that the first step is already underway within the corporation, and more than 300 workers have been removed off-board in the previous month. After achieving the personnel reduction target, the smartphone maker will evaluate its operational costs. Moreover, it also aims to reduce them by 65% by cutting operating and travel expenses as well.

Let me tell you that unnecessary travel limitations are currently in place for mid-level employees at Huawei. In addition to that, an inside source has also indicated that the company aims to extend this restriction up to the company’s second layer management. It means that travel will be permitted only with the CEO’s prior approval.

Advertisement

If we talk about the after-effects of the economic downturn, Huawei is not the only company in Pakistan that has suffered a lot and has taken measures in order to cut down its expense. Airlift, Vavacars, Uber, Carfirst, and SWVL are among the companies that have either shut down or limited their operations in the recent past. Even though, Careem and Daraz have recently announced significant reductions in their human resources. The bad part of the news is that the financial crisis has not been kind to fintech as well. In the same way, Telenor Microfinance Bank is struggling and seeking a merger however, no potential buyers have been found yet.

Also check: PITB Opens Registration For Start-ups Under National Expansion Plan Of NICs – PhoneWorld