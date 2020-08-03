Official CALL OF DUTY® designed exclusively for mobile phones. Play iconic multiplayer maps and modes anytime, anywhere. 100 player Battle Royale battleground? Fast 5v5 team deathmatch? Sniper vs sniper battle? Activision’s free-to-play CALL OF DUTY®: MOBILE has it all. Enjoy MoreSe Zyada Gaming.

MoreSe Zyada Gaming: Avail 20% Cashback on Your 1st Purchase

FREE TO PLAY ON MOBILE

Console quality HD gaming on your phone with customizable controls, voice and text chat, and thrilling 3D graphics and sound. Experience the thrill of the world’s most beloved shooter game, now on your phone for easy on-the-go fun.

BELOVED GAME MODES AND MAPS

Play iconic multiplayer maps from Call of Duty®: Black Ops and Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®, available for the first time for free. Or squad up with friends in a brand new 100-person battle royale survival map. Join the fun with millions of players from all around the world!

CUSTOMIZE YOUR UNIQUE LOADOUT

As you play CALL OF DUTY®: MOBILE you will unlock and earn dozens of famous characters, weapons, outfits, scorestreaks, and pieces of gear that can be used to customize your load-outs. Bring these loadouts into battle in Battle Royale and thrilling PvP multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch, Frontline, Free For All, Search and Destroy, Domination, Hardpoint, and many more.

COMPETITIVE AND SOCIAL PLAY

Use skill and strategy to battle to the top in competitive Ranked Mode or to win the most Clan prizes as you play with friends. Compete and fight against millions of friends and foes in this thrilling free to play multiplayer shooter.

CHOICE AND COMPLEXITY

Whether in gameplay, events, controls, or load-outs, CALL OF DUTY®: MOBILE offers complexity and depth in an ever-changing experience.

Have what it takes to compete with the best? Download CALL OF DUTY®: MOBILE now!

SOURCE: TELENOR

Recommended Reading: MoIT Collaborates with Telenor to Provide Subsidized Internet Packages for Students