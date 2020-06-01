Recently, it has been confirmed that an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing company had installed its production plant in Pakistan. During the month of June in 2019, the Chinese premier Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and scheduled the commencement of a manufacturing plant for electric vehicles.

The popular JW Forland is the primary firm to set the foundation of the EV plant in our country. However, they are not doing it unanimously and is going to be a joint venture as JW Forland had signed an MOU with Morris Garage for the benefit of their EVS.

Morris Garage is Ready to Launch First-Ever EV in Pakistan by 2021

Lately, Javed Afridi the CEO of Changhong Ruba and Heir has posted that Morris Garage has subsequently launched its latest electric car in Pakistan. The vehicle is being road-tested these days. The electric car will very soon be available in the local auto market for the customers.