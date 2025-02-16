Mortal Kombat Crossover in Fortnite: Sub-Zero and Scorpion Confirmed

Fortnite is gearing up for another exciting collaboration, and this time, it’s with the legendary fighting game franchise, Mortal Kombat. Multiple leakers have independently confirmed that two of the most iconic characters from the series, Sub-Zero and Scorpion, will be joining Fortnite as part of the crossover. The anticipation was further heightened when Fortnite officially teased Sub-Zero in the first promotional material for the Season 2 battle pass.

Mythic Weapons and Special Abilities

According to additional leaks by FNBR, both Sub-Zero and Scorpion will come equipped with unique mythic weapons that pay homage to their signature fighting styles. Sub-Zero will wield ice gauntlets, which will incorporate a freezing mechanic to immobilize opponents. Meanwhile, Scorpion will come with his iconic spear hook, and when it successfully lands a hit, players will hear the legendary voice line, “Get over here!” This special touch adds authenticity to the character and will excite Mortal Kombat fans.

How Mortal Kombat Fits Into Fortnite’s Current Theme

Season 2 of Fortnite’s current chapter is shaping up to have a heist-themed aesthetic, drawing inspiration from mob stories and the Old West. However, the inclusion of the Mortal Kombat ninjas suggests that Epic Games is continuing to embrace a strong Japan-inspired visual style throughout Chapter 6. This fits seamlessly with past collaborations that have introduced anime and martial arts-focused characters to the game.

Expanding Fortnite’s Esports and Fighting Game Crossover

Fortnite has a history of bringing characters from various esports and fighting game franchises into its universe. Previous crossovers have included League of Legends’ Vi and Jinx, who joined the game to celebrate the Arcane series, as well as Street Fighter icons Ryu and Chun-Li. Now, Fortnite represents Mortal Kombat as the latest fighting game franchise in the battle royale, further blending hand-to-hand combat with its fast-paced gunplay.

Possibilities for More Mortal Kombat Characters

While Sub-Zero and Scorpion are the confirmed additions, the potential for more Mortal Kombat characters remains open. If Epic Games chooses to expand the collaboration, other logical inclusions could be Sonya Blade and Johnny Cage. Johnny Cage, an action movie star in Mortal Kombat lore, would be a natural fit for Fortnite’s chaotic, over-the-top environment. Similarly, Sonya Blade’s military background aligns well with the combat-heavy nature of the game.

Beyond these choices, fan-favourite characters such as Goro, Kitana, or Mileena could also make their way into the game. The idea of Goro—a towering, four-armed warrior—running around with a shotgun is both amusing and intriguing, while Kitana and Mileena would fit in seamlessly alongside existing fighting game characters like Chun-Li.

When Will the Mortal Kombat Skins Be Available?

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see these skins in action. Fortnite Chapter 2 kicks off on February 21st. Players can look forward to purchasing these exclusive skins and testing out the mythic weapons in the game soon after the update goes live.

With the arrival of these Mortal Kombat legends, it will be exciting to see if professional fighting game players, such as SonicFox, try their hand at securing a Victory Royale using their favourite Mortal Kombat fighters. Whether you’re a longtime Mortal Kombat fan or just a Fortnite enthusiast, this crossover will be one of the most exciting additions to the game in recent memory.

See Also: How Generative AI is Changing Gaming Forever?