Most Awaited iOS 14 Update is here, but it’s better to Avoid Downloading it

Once a year, Apple introduces a significant update to the iOS software that works on all the iPhones and iPads. Like every year, the latest iOS update has some great functionalities. The most expected functionality of iOS 14 Update helps users to choose a specific third-party application to be the default email app or browser on their iPhone versions.

For instance, if an iOS user desire to replace Safari as a default browser on his iPhone with Google Chrome or Firefox, then this can be done quickly.

Moreover, if a person wants to replace Apple’s Mail client as a default application with Outlook, Yahoo Mail, or Gmail, then this can also be done. With every good thing comes some drawbacks.

Right after when the iOS 14 was launched, many issues and bug also came along. There were chances that the bug will change the email client and default browser back to the Apple’s Mail application and Safari browser. Most probably, this would happen when the user restarted his iPhone.

While highlighting the issue, recently an Apple user posted:

“Since updating to iOS 14 on my iPhone 11 when I select my preferred alias for the From field, the emails are being sent from one of the other aliases – but I don’t know this is happening until the email is sent.”

Moreover, Last month, Apple solves the issue when it announced its latest iOS 14.0.1 update. So, if you are thinking that everything is well now, and iPhone users can customize a few of their default applications. The answer is NO.

A software developer named David Clarke recently posted a Tweet today and had some shocking revelations:

“Every time an Email app or a browser app is updated, the default settings reset it to Apple Mail and to Safari browser.”

David Clarke states that this issue is still there on iOS 14.1, which is the most recent and newest Apple update.

