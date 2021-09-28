Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan Available with 50MP Rear Camera, 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM, 5000mAh battery and 18W Fast Charge in dazzling color schemes- Mirror Black and Midday Dream

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced the launch of the newest member in their Y series, vivo Y33s, in Pakistan. With the launch of Y33s, vivo has advanced its vision of catering to the youth with ‘feature-rich smartphones’ to deliver meaningful innovation under the budget-friendly category. Y33s features a super-powerful, long-lasting 5000mAh battery, 50MP Rear Camera, and 18W Fast Charge.

vivo’s Y33s provides a seamless smartphone experience with an advanced camera packed in a slim 8.0mm sleek body. The all-new vivo Y33s has been crafted to match the lifestyles of the young, always ‘on the go’ generation that demands power-packed devices with cutting-edge features.

Advanced camera for upgraded photography

The brand new vivo Y33s offers an advanced photography experience with a 50MP* Rear Camera. The smartphone captures life’s best moments effortlessly and gives pristine clarity whether you zoom or crop.

With 16MP Super Night Selfie, Y33s also make it possible to click selfies in HD channeled by vivo’s advanced portrait algorithm. The Super Night Selfie noise reduction technology and Smart Screen Flash to light up your face against a background that’s rich in detail for clear and natural results.

The Y33s also comes studded with a Super Night Mode that works on the rear cameras, leveraging RAW-level super noise reduction technology to combine multiple frames into one for delivering extreme purity and clarity. Other smart features include – Personalized Portrait Mode on front camera with Face Beauty and bokeh to easily achieve a glamorous and natural look.

Long-lasting battery for strong performance

Taking a leap in ensuring a strong battery life, vivo’s Y33s boasts a 5,000mAh Battery* advanced by 18W Fast Charge* that powers up the smartphone in no time, helping users make full use of the large battery capacity and enjoy efficient energy management. Additionally, the reverse charging* function turns the smartphone into a mobile power bank.

Smart design to enhance style game

Y33s is Slim and Trendy with a Luxe Feel and has a 2.5D flat frame that packs a 5000mAh large battery into an 8.0mm thin body. It is a piece of lightweight tech that offers the user a premium and comfortable hold. The rear cameras are elegantly organized and crafted into vivo’s signature Dual Tone Step, inviting the user to explore the powerful imaging technologies within.

The simple design aesthetic puts the user at the forefront of fashion. Y33s comes sporting a 6.58-inch FHD+ in-cell display that delivers bright colors and vivid details and automatically enhances the viewing experience while streaming videos and playing games. What’s cool about the display is that it carries a special Eye Protection Mode* that, when switched on, filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain for the user. With Y33s, the users can enjoy unwavering clarity from movies to games and protection for their eyes with a built-in blue light filter.

The next level of textures and hues

vivo Y33s comes in two vivid hues to choose from, Mirror Black and Midday Dream, which perfectly match the lifestyle of today’s youth.

Mirror Black: vivo’s latest double-layer coating technique intertwines the elegant shade of black with a glossy sheen. When one looks into this black mirror, they’ll discover a hidden world of light, shadow, texture, and endless luster.

vivo’s latest double-layer coating technique intertwines the elegant shade of black with a glossy sheen. When one looks into this black mirror, they’ll discover a hidden world of light, shadow, texture, and endless luster. Midday Dream: A delicate, embossed AG texture delights with a frosted feel. A further liquid crystal coating adds smoothness and makes your phone less prone to fingerprints. Bask in an eye-catching brilliance with an orange and blue gradient that catches the light at every turn.

Elevated experience

Being a youth-centric brand, vivo has integrated several custom features to augment and enhance the user experience for the youth, empowering them to do more and be more and stay ‘on the go’.

Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner : vivo’s Side-Mounted Fingerprint design integrates the fingerprint scanner with the power button – so you can power on and unlock your phone at the same time. This design makes Y33s look sleek and classy while making the user interaction near effortless.

: vivo’s Side-Mounted Fingerprint design integrates the fingerprint scanner with the power button – so you can power on and unlock your phone at the same time. This design makes Y33s look sleek and classy while making the user interaction near effortless. Face Wake : vivo’s Face Wake unlocks your phone the moment it recognizes your face. When paired with Side-Mounted Fingerprint, accessing your phone has never been so smart and easy.

: vivo’s Face Wake unlocks your phone the moment it recognizes your face. When paired with Side-Mounted Fingerprint, accessing your phone has never been so smart and easy. Multi Turbo 5.0 : The Multi-Turbo 5.0 enhances data connection, system processor speed, and power-saving performance to a whole new level. A liquid cooling solution across five components keeps the Y33s cool.

: The Multi-Turbo 5.0 enhances data connection, system processor speed, and power-saving performance to a whole new level. A liquid cooling solution across five components keeps the Y33s cool. FunTouch OS 11.1: The vivo Y33s runs on FunTouch OS 11.1. Its clean aesthetic design and touch controls are delightfully simple and practical, bringing the user an invigorating experience.

Price and availability

The all-new vivo Y33s is currently available for pre-order across Pakistan in just Rs. 37,999 and will be available for sale from October 5th, 2021.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y33s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y33s is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/y33s