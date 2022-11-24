Most Common Passwords in 2022- How To Keep Track Of Your Password Security Hackers Deduced The World's Most Common Passwords In Less Than One Second; Check If Your Password Is Included In The List

It turns out that people are still using terribly weak passwords in 2022, according to a list of the 200 most common passwords given by NordPass, the password management program created by the same guys behind NordVPN.

This year, the most popular password was the notoriously weak “password,” which could be cracked by hackers in under a second. And the same holds true for the second and third most popular passwords: “123456” and “123456789,” respectively.

Independent cybersecurity researchers helped NordPass develop its list by analyzing a three-terabyte database. The list is packed with fascinating (and cautionary) details. As an example, the password “password” is used by almost 5 million people all around the world. Eighteen of the twenty most popular passwords were cracked in less than one second.

List Of Most Common Passwords in 2022

But what should you remember most? If your password appears here, it is time to select a new one.

Here are the top 20 passwords of the year according to NordPass, along with advice on how to change them if they are among the most popular hacking targets:

password 123456 123456789 guest qwerty 12345678 111111 12345 col123456 123123 1234567 1234 1234567890 000000 555555 666666 123321 654321 7777777 123

Tips To Keep Track Of Most Common Passwords

According to a poll conducted in 2022 by Bitwarden, an open-source password manager, 31% of American respondents have had data compromised during the previous 18 months. NordPass suggests using a password that is at least 12 characters long and contains a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, symbols, and numbers to avoid becoming another statistic. Making use of a password generator to create passwords of this complexity is recommended.

While the temptation may be strong, you should avoid using the same password for different accounts. More than eight out of ten Americans use the same password for multiple websites, and nearly half of all respondents to the Bitwarden 2022 password management poll said they rely on memory to keep track of their passwords.

That’s why it’s important to use a password manager like LastPass, 1Password, NordPass, or Bitwarden to keep track of all your passwords and access them whenever you need to.

In addition, NordPass suggests keeping track of your account usage on a regular basis. Inactive accounts increase the likelihood that a security compromise will go unreported.

Finally, it is recommended that you routinely evaluate the security of your current passwords and replace them with new, more complex ones. Your cybersecurity measures likely need improvement even if you’re not using the word “password” in any of your passwords.

