Most Common Reasons Why Smartphone Needs To Be Trashed: Study

Today, I am going to share a number of reasons with you guys that causes users to trash their handsets. According to Green Smartphones, 5.3 billion smartphones will be discarded in 2022. The point is that the active number of smartphones is not even close to that number.

Here Are The Reasons Why Smartphones Need To Be Trashed

Stops Charging

The first one why phones break is that they stop charging. At the top of the list, it is the inability of a smartphone to charge that sends one-third of discarded handsets to a landfill in Secaucus next to the remains of Jimmy Hoffa. No doubt, a phone that can’t charge is useless. The most common reason for a handset to stop charging is that the charging port is full of dirt or debris. Allowing compressed air might help you clear the port.

Broken Touchscreen

The study revealed that the second most common reason is a broken touchscreen. It is the next most likely reason to call the time of death on a phone. No doubt, this is true, once your touchscreen can no longer register the touch, there isn’t much you can do with it.

Speakers Not Working

The third most common reason why users dump their smartphones making 9% of the total is that the speaker was no longer working. It is quite easy to lose the speakers on your phone as compared to losing the touchscreen.

Overheating

It ends up making up 9% of the most common reasons that a phone breaks, which is the propensity of a particular smartphone to overheat. Most handsets will overheat every now and then, but constantly burning your hands while trying to make a call is not well.

Broken Microphone

The fifth reason why a smartphone breaks, capturing 8% of the top 13 reasons, is a broken microphone. This aligns in with a broken touchscreen and a broken speaker. Making and taking calls will be difficult if a microphone doesn’t work. The next three reasons why a handset breaks, each garnering 7% of the total, include:

a battery that is draining too fast

A fastly draining battery could be a software issue but it is seen on older phones that makes them ready to be retired. If you’re not running beta software and your handset is getting long in the tooth, it is time to get a new device.

a camera that is not working

the inability to connect to a Wi-Fi network

Bluetooth Not Working

The ninth most common reason why a phone break is that Bluetooth isn’t working which makes up 4% of the total.

volume button not working or the power button is broken

The next two problems make up 2% of the most common reasons why smartphones break and they are often connected. It is the volume button not working or the power button is broken, it is a rare occurrence that can still stop someone from using their handset.

malfunctioning GPS & Wireless Charging

The two less likely reasons to get rid of your current phone, both happening only 1% of the time, are a malfunctioning GPS and the inability to use wireless charging.