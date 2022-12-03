Most Common Reasons Why Smartphone Needs To Be Trashed: Study
- Stops Charging
The first one why phones break is that they stop charging. At the top of the list, it is the inability of a smartphone to charge that sends one-third of discarded handsets to a landfill in Secaucus next to the remains of Jimmy Hoffa. No doubt, a phone that can’t charge is useless. The most common reason for a handset to stop charging is that the charging port is full of dirt or debris. Allowing compressed air might help you clear the port.
- Broken Touchscreen
- Speakers Not Working
- Overheating
- Broken Microphone
- a battery that is draining too fast
A fastly draining battery could be a software issue but it is seen on older phones that makes them ready to be retired. If you’re not running beta software and your handset is getting long in the tooth, it is time to get a new device.
- a camera that is not working
- the inability to connect to a Wi-Fi network
- Bluetooth Not Working
The ninth most common reason why a phone break is that Bluetooth isn’t working which makes up 4% of the total.
- volume button not working or the power button is broken
- malfunctioning GPS & Wireless Charging