MOS&T Gets Irked Because of NEECA’s Controversial Agenda for its Board meeting

According to well-informed sources, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoS&T) and the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) have clashed after the latter sent a “controversial” agenda for its Board meeting.

Lately, a high-level body has opted to shift NEECA, a branch of the Power Division, to the Ministry of Science and Technology, because the entity’s operational activities are similar to those of the former organization.

However, a couple of days ago, NEECA sent an agenda of its Board meeting to the MoS&T which has infuriated their new administrative Ministry. In response, Shafqat Khan who is Assistant Technological Advisor to Ministry of Science and Technology has written a letter to CEO NEECA Sardar Mohazzam in which he said,

Ministry of Science & Technology is recording its dissenting note to the agenda items of the Board meeting drafted without paying any heed and with undue haste. This Ministry does not concede to the agenda of the meeting (especially the proposal of re-appropriation of budget) which clearly reflects the mala fide and self-serving intentions of management NEECA.

The short notice of the meeting, according to the Assistant Technical Advisor, has hampered the Ministry’s internal deliberations on the meeting’s agenda. He said that the Cabinet Committee for Institutional Reforms (CCIR) has authorized the NEECA’s transfer to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

“The Competent Authority has directed that the NEECA’s 7th Board meeting be postponed in light of the CCIR’s judgment and proposed that the Board meeting be held after the Federal Cabinet’s decision and in accordance with the codal formalities,” Khan added.

NEECA, formerly known as the National Energy Conservation Centre, was founded by an Act of Parliament in 2016. NEECA was supposed to be a federal focal point in charge of starting and coordinating all energy-saving activities across the economy.

