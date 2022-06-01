The major chunk of the population in Pakistan belongs to the Middle and Lower Middle classes respectively. Therefore, the purchasing power of the individuals is on the lower side. In the case of Smartphones, people usually tend to buy smartphones in the range of $100-$200. The figures were also revealed in the latest report of the IDC.

Most Pakistanis Buy Smartphones in $100-$200 Price Bracket

Now if you examine the aforementioned graph, it’s quite evident that the majority of the people in Pakistan tend to buy smartphones for between $100-$200. If we see the trajectory, in Q1 of 2021, out of the total smartphone purchases, around 46% cost around $100-$200. Similarly, it kept on increasing in the following quarters of 2021. Currently, in this quarter, around 56% of the total smartphone purchases cost around $100-$200.

What type of smartphone devices are available in the $100-$200 price range?

Only budget phones with good specs come at the $100-$200 price range. Due to the high penetration, a number of smartphone manufacturers are launching budget devices after every quarter or two. Some of the recently launched smartphones with this price tag include Vivo Y21, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Infinix Note 12, Tecno Spark 8 pro, Realme C35, and Samsung A13.

Specifications:

These smartphones mostly come with basic chipsets like MediaTek Helio G88, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, and Snapdragon 480 (most recent ones). Furthermore, they come equipped with a triple camera or dual-camera setup. In terms of memory, they have 3/4 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. If we talk about the display, most new phones come with LCD panels while a few also have an AMOLED screen.

Final Words:

The aforementioned data is taken from a very credible source. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

Check out? Vivo Retains its Position as the Most Selling Smartphone Brand in Pakistan