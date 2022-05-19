“Most Replayed Parts” of Videos for All Viewers: YouTube

YouTube previously had offered a feature that highlighted the “most replayed” parts of the video in the web player and mobile app. YouTube, had made this feature available only for its Premium subscribers of YouTube. Now YouTube has made the availability of this feature for all its viewers.

With this new most replayed parts feature, a graph appears with the progress bar of the video. The part of the graph that is high, will mean that part of the video has been watched more than the rest of the video with low graph. With the help of this graph, the viewers can easily navigate to and know the part that has been watched more than the rest.

YouTube has now announced this feature as a part of the new update for the app. With the recent update the app will be able to break the whole length of the video into more manageable and accessible pieces. The viewers with this new update will be able to easily go to that exact part of the video which they want to watch. This feature will work alongside with the YouTube “chapters” feature. Though YouTube has not yet given any official statement about how these two (chapters and graph) will work together.

YouTube has been famous and pioneer for offering long-form videos on the web. Now the company with he new update will be able to break the long-form video into small clips.

This update will motivate and make things crystal clear to the content makers/ creators as what content is more watched in their videos. The creators/ makers will be able to focus and work more on the content that is liked by the viewer. If the update is used as expected we will have videos more to the point and beating-around-the-bush type content in the video will be avoided.

