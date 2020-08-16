Just recently, the company has unveiled its most affordable 5G phone, Moto G 5G Plus. The phone has landed with some amazing specs. Now, the company is working on another smartphone dubbed as Moto E7 Plus. The phone has appeared in Geekbench last week. The listing revealed the Android 10 with an octa-core processor at the helm paired with 4GB RAM. However now, Moto E7 Plus Specs surfaced online giving us hints about the phone.

Moto E7 Plus Specs Revealed- Here Are all

A reliable leakster Evan Blass on Twitter has revealed the specs of E7 Plus. According to him, the coming phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC. Also, it will have 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone will come with other memory variants or it will have memory card support.

As far as the specs of its camera department are concerned, E7 Plus will come with a dual-camera on the back with Night Vision. It will have a 48MP main sensor. It will have a waterdrop notch to house a selfie camera. The resolution if the camera is not known yet.

Moreover, the phone will have a powerful 5,000 mAh battery. Unfortunately, the charging speed is not known yet. Also, it will have a fingerprint reader at the back and a USB-C port.

Currently, this is all that we know so far about the phone. We will surely get more information in the coming days. As far as the launch date of the phone is concerned, it is expected to launch in September just like its predecessor.

