After getting so many leaks and rumours, Motorola has finally revealed Moto E7 Plus. The phone is now official in Brazil. The phone has come with an entry-level spec sheet. It is a good choice for those who can’t afford the expensive ones. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Moto E7 Plus Lands with A Massive Battery

First of all, the phone has come with a massive battery. it has 5,000 mAh battery to keep your phone alive all the time. Moreover, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset. It runs Android 10 out of the box.

Furthermore, the phone has 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch cutout for its 8MP selfie camera. At the back, we see a dual-camera setup. The back houses a square setup with a 48MP primary camera and a 2MP depth helper. There’s also an LED flash at the top.

To make your phone’s data secure, the phone comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back. Moreover, the phone has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can also expand the memory using a microSD card. The phone supports 10W over micro-USB charging. Motorola claims 2 days of usage.

Additionally, the phone is available in navy blue and amber bronze colours. As far as its pricing is concerned, it will cost around $255. Unfortunately, international availability is not known yet. But we hope to get more details about its availability in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

