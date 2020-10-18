



Motorola has launched Moto E7 Plus last month. However now, the company is working to bring the vanilla version – the Moto E7. The phone has already appeared in different certifications giving us a hint about the coming phone. Now, Moto E7 Listed Online with full Specs. Also, it will be a low-end smartphone. Let’s have a look at them.

The leaks reveal that the phone will have a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, it will ahve a waterdrop notch for the 5MP selfie camera (which is quite low). At the back, we will see a dual-camera setup including a 13MP primary shooter alongside a 2MP depth sensor. There will be an LED flash and fingerprint reader at the back as well.

Moreover, the phone will have 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage. You can also expand the memory using a microSD card. The phone will have a 3,550 mAh battery which charges over microUSB.

The pricing and availability of the phone are not known yet. However, the rumours claim that the phone will cost around $142. /€122). We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

