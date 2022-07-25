Moto Edge X30 Pro & Razr 2022 Will Go Official On Aug 2

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand, is set to launch two new smartphones this year. We had been getting leaks and updates regarding Moto Edge X30 Pro & Moto Razr 2022 for many months. Recently, the company unveiled the launch date of the upcoming handsets. The handsets are all set to debut on August 2.

Moto Edge X30 Pro & Moto Razr 2022 Launch Date Announced

Recently, Motorola took to Weibo to confirm that the Moto Razr 2022 and the Moto Edge X30 Pro are arriving in China on August 2 at 07:30 pm local time. The Motorola Edge X30 Pro will be a flagship Android device while the Motorola Razr 2022 will be the next foldable smartphone by the company.

Expected Moto Edge X30 Pro Specs

The upcoming flagship handset is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ POLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Furthermore, it will have up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1. In addition to all this, the smartphone will run on Android 12 out of the box.

The expected spec worth mentioning here is that Motorola Edge X30 Pro is rumored to boast a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor with optical image stabilization. It will be the company’s first handset with a 200MP main sensor. In addition to that, the handset may also have a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. The handset is expected to come with a 60MP Selfie snapper. Moreover, the Edge X30 Pro is expected to sport a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 125W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Expected Moto Razr 2022 Specs

Motorola Razr 2022 is said to sport a 6.7-inch primary display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be the company’s next foldable phone which is also said to have a 3-inch outer screen like its predecessor. In addition to all this, the smartphone will boast a 50MP main camera, along with a 13MP ultrawide camera. It could also feature a 32MP selfie camera on the primary screen.

The handset is expected to come with the flagship processor. The previous Moto Razr came with a Snapdragon 7-series chipset. However, there had been no info regarding the Soc powering the upcoming handset yet. The company is also expected to improve the battery and camera performance of the smartphone as well. Only a few days are left in its launch, so let’s see what Motorola offers to its upcoming flagship phones. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

